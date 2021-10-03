Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: A notification has been released by the Office of the Chief Postmaster General for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota in Delhi Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 12 November, 2021.Also Read - Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: IOCL Invites Applications For 469 Apprenticeship Posts | Important Deets Here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies. The candidates who are Class 10th pass can apply for the above posts. They can go through further details such as, important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications and others before applying. Also Read - Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 55 Police Constable Driver Posts | Details Here

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant – 72 Posts

Postman – 90 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 59 Posts

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

As per a Jagaran Josh report, candidates should have passed CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks. Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 251 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply on du.ac.in

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant – 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff – 18 to 25 years

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001 latest by 12 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Here