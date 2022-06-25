India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Staff Car Driver posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapost.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 posts will be filled. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022. The candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently,” reads the official notice. For further details about the India Post Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Out on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in; Apply From July 1

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 2o, 2022

Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver: 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Pass in 10th Standard from a recognized Board or an Institute.

Possession of a valid driver’s license for light and heavy motor vehicles.

Knowledge of motor mechanism.

Experience of driving lightweight and heavyweight motor vehicles for a minimum of three years.

Selection Process

Candidates can check the selection process from the direct link given below:

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates will have to submit their application form to The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the India Post.