India Post Recruitment 2022: The Department of Posts, Delhi has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Staff Car Driver under the Mail Motor Service Department. As per the notification, a total of 29 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Eligible and interested candidates can check the official notification from the website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in. For Further details on Post Office Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Is Migration Certificate Mandatory For Admission? Here's What MCC Says

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will end on: March 15, 2022

Vacancy

Staff Car Driver: 29 posts

Break-up of the vacancy for each category Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

UR: 15

SC: 03

ST:00

OBC: 08

EWS: 03

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.19,900 to Rs. 63,200. Also Read - CEED 2022 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Here's How to Download

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Interested candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicle and, at least, three years of driving experience. Candidates should have knowledge of Motor Mechanism.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of Driver shall be made on the basis of test as prescribed by Department to assess their competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicles including knowledge of Motor Mechanisms and ability to remove minor defects in vehicle from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite eligibility criteria mentioned above. The date and venue of the tests will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are not eligible.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can send their application in appropriate size of thick paper envelope clearly inscribing on the cover as “Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Direct Recruitment) at MMS Delhi ” through Speed Post/Register Post only and addressed to “The Senior Manager , Mail Motor Service, C-121,Naraina Industrial Area phase-I, Naraina, New Delhi -110028.”