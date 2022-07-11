India Post Recruitment 2022: A fresh notification has been issued by the Department of Posts for the recruitment of several vacant posts in the pay matrix Level-02 as per the 7th Pay Commission in the office of the Manager in Coimbatore.Also Read - Airports Authority of India, NHAI, IB, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

“It is proposed to fill up four vacancies of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Services, Gr.C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the year 2021 in the pay matrix Level-02 as per 7th CPC in the office of Manager, Mail Motor Service, Good shed Road, Coimbatore 641001 on Deputation/ Absorption in other Ministries/ Deputation or reemployment of Armed Forces Personnel,” said the notification. Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Till July 10| Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Details of vacancy

Mail Motor Services Coimbatore: 2

Erode Division: 1

Nilgirs Division: 1

Regulation of pay and other terms of deputation/absorption:

Pay matrix Level-2 as per 7th CPC and will be regularized as per pay rule. Also Read - Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Management Trainee Post on coalindia.in | Check Details Here

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Conditions for India Post Staff Car Driver

Deputation/ Absorption of officials in the Department of posts:

From among the regular Dispatch Rider (Group C) and Group C employees is the Pay matrix Level-1 as per 7th CPC in the Department of Posts who possesses valid Driving Licence for light and heavy Motor Vehicles on the basis of Trade test/Driving test to assess the competence to drive light and heavy Motor Vehicle.

Age limits for India Post Staff Car Driver recruitment 2022:

According to the notification released by the department, the maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/ absorption shall be not exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Period of probation:

Two years for re-employed

How to apply for India Post Staff Car Driver recruitment 2022:

The required documents along with the relevant documents in support of qualifications and experience, may be forwarded to “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, Goods shed Road, Coimbatore 641001,” on or before August 8, 2022.