India Post Recruitment 2022: Department of Posts, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ministry of Communication has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of various Skilled Artisans under General Service Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Minitrial posts. Eligible and interested candidates can check the official notification from the website of India Post— indiapost.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 09 posts will be filled in the organization. For Further details on Post Office Recruitment, please scroll down.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the post: May 09, 2022 up to 5:00 PM

Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Skilled Artisans

Number of vacancy: 09 posts

The post are available in the trade

Mechanic(Motor Vehicle): 05 posts

Electrician: 2 posts

Tyreman: 1 post

Blacksmith: 1 post

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the government or 8th class passed with experience in one-year in respective trade Candidates who want to apply for Mechanic Trade should possess a valid Driving License to Heavy Driving Vehicles.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving license (only for Mechanic (MV) by means of Competitive Trade Test.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application to “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400018” on or before 9th May 2022.