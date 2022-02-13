India Post Recruitment 2022: Candidates who want to join the postal department, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Indian Post, Delhi has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Staff Car Driver posts by Direct Recruitment under Mail Motor Service Department. Eligible and interested candidates should apply for the job posts through the official website, indiapost.gov.in.Also Read - ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 13 Posts at main.icmr.nic.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 29 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the job notification, the last date to apply is March 15, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post and the number of vacancies

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade): 29 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidate must have done Matriculation (10th) from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicle and three years of experience.

Pay Scale: 19,900 –Rs 63,200(Level-2)

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Staff Car Driver must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of Driver shall be made on the basis of the test as prescribed by Department to assess their competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicles including knowledge of Motor Mechanisms and ability to remove minor defects in a vehicle from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite eligibility criteria mentioned above.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

The applications information/ enclosures should be sent in appropriate size of thick paper envelope clearly inscribing on the cover as “Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Direct Recruitment) at MMS Delhi ” through Speed Post/Register Post only and addressed to “The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, C-121,Naraina Industrial Area phase-I, Naraina, New Delhi -110028. Application sent by courier or any other transmission will not be entertained/considered.