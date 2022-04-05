India Post Recruitments/7th Pay Commission: Are you looking for a job opportunity? If yes, then we have a piece of good news for you. India Post is offering job opportunities in the Postal Department. Candidates (Class 10 Pass) can apply for the Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) posts and get a salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.Also Read - SAIL Doctors Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist and Other Posts | Check Eligibility Here

A total of 28 vacancies pertaining to the vacancy years 2018, 2019 and 2020 will be filled up at the office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, Kolkata 700015 on Deputation/Absorption from Department of Posts, failing which by Deputation/Absorption from other Ministries/Departments or Deputation/Reemployment of Armed Forces Personnel.

The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can get all the details on the official website i.e. www.indiapost.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Deputation/ Absorption of officials in the Department of Posts: From amongst the regular Dispatch Rider (Group C) and Group C employees in Level 1 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC in the Department of Posts who possess valid Driving License for light and heavy motor vehicle on the basis of a Trade test/Driving test to assess the competency to drive light and heavy Motor vehicle.

Other Ministries of the Central Government and Armed Forces Personnel: From officials holding the post of Dispatch Rider on regular basis or regular Group C employees in Level 1 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC who fulfills the necessary qualifications prescribed as under:

(a) Possession of a valid Driving License for light and heavy motor vehicles;

(b) Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle); (c) Experience of driving Light and Heavy motor vehicle for at least three years;

(d) Pass in 10th Standard from a recognized Board or Institute.

For Ex-servicemen: The Armed Forces Personnel due to retire or who are to be transferred to reserve within a period of one year and having the requisite experience and qualifications prescribed shall also be considered. Such persons would be given deputation terms up to the date on which they are due for release from Armed Forces; thereafter they may be continued on re-employment.

Regulation of pay and other terms of deputation:

Level 2 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (Rs. 19900- 63200/-). Pay will regulated as per rules.

3. Period of deputation:

The period of deputation including the period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other Department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceed 03 (three) years.

Required Documents:

(a) Integrity certificate

(b) List of major/minor penalties imposed if any, on the official during the last 10 years; (if no penalty has been imposed a “NIL’’ certificate should be enclosed)

(c) Vigilance Clearance Certificate.

(d) Attested photocopies of the ACRs/APARs for the last five years (2015-16 to 2019-20) (attested on each page by a Gazetted officer, wherever applicable)

The required documents mentioned in the notification along with relevant documents in support of qualification and experience may be forwarded to “The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, 139, Beleghata Road, Kolkata-700015”, through proper channel within 30 days from the date of publication of notification in the Employment News.