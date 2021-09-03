IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021: In a great opportunity for candidates who hold qualifications of 10th pass to graduate and are wanting to be part of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a notification has been released by the IAF for the recruitment of its 174 vacant posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Cook, LDC, Store Keeper, Painter, Superintendent, and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode to any of the Air Force stations mentioned in the notification subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Candidates can check the official IAF Recruitment 2021 notification on the official site.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts, Earn up to Rs 54000 | Check Selection Process, Steps to Apply

Here are all the details you need to know about IAF Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021:

Vacancies

TOTAL: 174 Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration Deadline Extended For Nagercoil Rally. Check Details

Carpenter (SK) -03 Posts

Cook -23 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff – 103 Posts

House Keeping Staff – 23 Posts

Lower Division Clerk – 10 Posts

Store Keeper – 06 Posts

Painter – 02 Posts

Suptd (Store) – 03 Posts

Mess Staff – 01 Post

Educational Qualification:

Carpenter (SK) - 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger

Cook - Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

Multi Tasking Staff – Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

House Keeping Staff – Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Lower Division Clerk – 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Store Keeper – 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Painter – 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Painter.

– 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Painter.

Suptd (Store) – Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

– Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent. Mess Staff – Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Selection Process

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates.

Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written tests. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications.

Written Exam Syllabus: