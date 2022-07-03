IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force, IAF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations/Units. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification through the official website of IAF. The last date for receipt of the Application Form is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’. Applications received prior to the date of publication of this notification and after the closing date will not be entertained and will be rejected. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 posts will be filled.Also Read - UPSC, Bank of Baroda, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date of Application: within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

Vacancy Details

HQ Maintentance Command IAF

Postal Address Name of Post Number of Vacancy AOC, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008 Cook (OG) 2 posts CO, 1 Base Repair Depot, Air Force, Chakeri, Kanpur – 208008 A/C Mech 1 post AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Chandigarh – 160003 Cook (OG) 1 post AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Sulur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – 641401 Mess Staff 1 post AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, PO : Pushpa Bhawan, New Delhi – 110062 Carpenter (SK) 1 post AOC, Air Force Station, Bani Camp, Najafgarh, New Delhi – 110043 Steno Gd-II 1 post AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Manauri, Distt.- Allahabad (UP) – 212212 MTS 2 posts CO, Upaskar Depot, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008 MTS 2 posts Station Commander, Air Stores Park, Air Force, Air Force Station, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122005 Store Keeper 1 post AOC, Air Force Hospital, Nathu Singh Road,

Cantontment Kanpur, Pin – 208004 MTS 1 post

HQ Western Air Command IAF

Postal Address Name of The Post Number of vacancy Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Ambala, Ambala Cantt (Haryana), PIN – 133001 LDC AND CMTD (OG) 2 posts Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Selection Board, Clement Town, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), PIN – 248002 CMTD (OG) 1 post Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hindon, Ghaziabad (UP), PIN – 201004 Cook (OG) 1 post Station Commander, Air Force Station Nal, Bikaner (Rajasthan), PIN – 334001 CMTD (OG) 1 posts Station Commander, Air Force Station Kasauli, Post – Kasauli, Distt – Solan (HP), PIN – 173204 Cook (OG) 2 posts Air Officer Commanding, Master Control Centre, AF Station,Basant Nagar, New Delhi – 110010 Cook (OG) 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

A/C Mech: 10th Pass from a recognised Board or Institute. Certificate Course from a Govt recognised Institute in the trade of Aircraft Mechanic.

Cook (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

Carpenter (Skilled) – 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute.Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger.

Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Age Limit

The candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

How to Apply?

“Application form duly typed in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), Self addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. Address should be typed in English / Hindi. Separate application for each post should be forwarded. Applicants

to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ——– AND CATEGORY——– AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/2022/DR,” reads the official notification.