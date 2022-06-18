Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various Group C Civilian posts including that of Ayah/ Ward Sahayika, Cook, House Keeping Staff (HKS), and others. As per the official notification, the last date for receipt of the Application Form is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’. Eligible and interested candidates can download the official notification at davp.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 posts will be filled. For more details, candidates can visit the official site of the Indian Air Force indianairforce.nic.in.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Register For 43 Project Engineer Posts Till June 28| Check Salary, Notification Here

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Postal Address Vacancies Ayah/ Ward Sahayika Commandant Command Hospital AF,

Agram Post, Bengaluru – 560007 2 Cook (OG) 1 House Keeping Staff (HKS) 1 Cook (OG) Air Officer Commanding, AF Station,

Jalahalli, West Bengaluru – 560015 1 Cook (OG) Air Officer Commanding, AF Station,

Yelahanka, Bengaluru – 560063 2 Cook (OG) Commanding Officer Training Command (U),

AF JC Nagar-Post, Hebbal, Bengaluru – 560006 1 Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver

(Ordinary Grade) 1 Cook (OG) Air Officer Commanding, AF Station,

Tambaram, Chennai – 600046 3 Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver

(Ordinary Grade) 1 House Keeping Staff (HKS) 1 Air Officer Commanding, AF Station, Hakimpet, Secunderabad – 500014 Cook (OG) 1

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official notification, candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age. Also Read - UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: 85.33% Students Pass; Girls Outshines Boys

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Ayah/Ward Sahayika: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) : Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Cook (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade. House Keeping Staff (HKS): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications. Shortlisted candidates are to bring original certificates, and copies of the annexure attached with the application. Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 210 Junior Court Assistant Posts| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Offline?

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force Stations of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application form duly typed in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self-attested. Any other supporting document (self-attested), Self-addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. The address should be typed in English / Hindi. Separate applications for each post should be forwarded. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ——– AND CATEGORY——– AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 04/2022/DR.”