Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Here cpomes a piece of good news for candidates who are aspiring government jobs in Indian Air Force. Only three days left for candidates to apply for these posts in the Indian Air Force. Candidates can apply for Group C posts in the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021, Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply soon by visiting the official website of Indian Air Force, airmenselection.cdac.in. Also Read - US-Based Lockheed Martin Signs MoU With HAL to Explore Cooperation in India's Aerospace Sector

As per updates, nearly 255 posts will be filled under Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021. Apart from this, candidates can directly download the application form by clicking on this link http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_19_2021b.pdf . Also Read - Pune Airport to Remain Shut for 14 Days This Year | Check Dates, Reason Here

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Important dates Also Read - IAF Soon to Get F-15EX Fighter Jet as Boeing Gets US Government's Approval to Offer it to India

Application Start Date: February 12, 2021

Last Date of Application: March 13, 2021

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed class 10th, 12th examination from any recognized board.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for the written examination. The written test will be based on the minimum educational qualification.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The written test for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 will consist of:

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Numerical Aptitude

General English

General Awareness.

The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

The selected candidates will be called for skill /practical/physical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test. Shortlisted candidates should bring original certificates, copies of which were annexed with the application.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the post will send the application form along with a recent passport size photo duly attested and pasted in the form to the mentioned address in the notification. All documents supporting educational qualification, age, domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate, should be duly self-attested and should be attached with the application.