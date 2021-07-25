Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force has invited applications to fill vacancies in various Group ‘C’ posts of IAF. “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units,” the Indian Air Force has notified.Also Read - Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh, Exams Date on Sept 26 | Apply Today on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Vacancies have been notified in lower division clerk (LDC), stenographers, MTS, HKS, ayah, ward sahayika, laundryman, mess staff and vulcaniser and other trade posts. Details of the job have been published in the current edition of the Employment News papers. The official website of the Indian Air Force doesn’t have any information on the recruitment, so far. Also Read - SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow is Last Day to Register For Over 6,000 Vacancies, Apply NOW at sbi.co.in

Age limit & educational qualification

The age limit for all posts is 18-25 years as per the notice given in the Employment Newspaper. Class 10, 12 pass and graduates are eligible for this job. Also Read - 100 Engineers, 500 Postgraduates Among 8,000 Applicants For 6 Lab Assistant Posts at Kolkata Hospital Morgue

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and the question cum answer paper booklet of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

Last date of application

The last date for submission of application forms so that it reaches the concerned authority is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of Indian Air Force — indianairforce.nic.in — for regular updates on the recruitment process.