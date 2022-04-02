Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Group C Civilian Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official site of the Indian Air Force — indianairforce.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 05 Group C Civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations/ CASB Units. The last date to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 26 Non-Teaching Posts at arsdcollege.ac.in; Here's How to Apply

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 01 post

Cook: 01 post

Carpenter: 01 post

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 01 post

Hindi Typist: 01 post

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Cook: Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade. Multi Tasking Staff: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. House Keeping Staff (HKS): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode and sent the form to the concerned Air Force Stations/ CASB Units.

For further information on eligibility, pay scale and other details, check official notification HERE