Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from candidates for Group C Civilian posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official site of the Indian Air Force — indianairforce.nic.in.

Note, candidates will be hired for the posts of House Keeping Staff (HKS), Cook, Carpenter, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), and Hindi Typist. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5 Group C Civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations/ CASB Units. The last date to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. Check eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

House Keeping Staff (HKS): 01 post

Cook: 01 post

Carpenter: 01 post

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 01 post

Hindi Typist: 01 post

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Cook: Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade. Multi Tasking Staff: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. House Keeping Staff (HKS): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared below.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode and sent the form to the concerned Air Force Stations/ CASB Units.