IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Group 'C' Civilian post at the Air Force Record Office. "The eligible candidates may address their application to the Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010," reads the official notice. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 04 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date for receipt of the Application Form is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in 'Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar'.

For more details, candidates can visit the official site of the Indian Air Force indianairforce.nic.in. The details of the post is given below.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 04 posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

To apply for the Lower Division Clerk Posts, a candidate must between 18-25 years of age as of November 28, 2021. For more details check the official notification shared above.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply,

A candidate must have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for a written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications. Syllabus for written exam:- General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply to the posts by sending an application form duly typed in English /Hindi with a recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self-attested), Self-addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. The address should be typed in English / Hindi. A separate applications for each post should be forwarded.

Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ——– AND CATEGORY——- AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/2022/DR”. The last date of application submission is 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.