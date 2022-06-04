Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Defence has released a notification, inviting eligible Indian nationals for direct recruitment to the posts of Laboratory Assistant, and others at Army Air Defence College, Golabandha (PO), Ganjam (District), Odisha – 761052. The notification has been published in the employment news, dated June 04, 2022. The last date to submit the applications is up to 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ National Newspaper/Local Newspaper.Also Read - UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 03 vacancies will be filled. "No application will be accepted in person by hand or through any representative. The application must be posted to the addressee," reads the official notification. For more details, candidates can go through the official notification shared below.

Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date of Application: within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News/ National Newspaper/Local Newspaper.

Indian Army Air Defence College Vacancy Details

Laboratory Assistant: 01 post

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 01 post

Stenographer Grade 2: 01 post

Indian Army Air Defence College Pay Scale/ Salary

Laboratory Assistant: Level – 4 Rs 25,500-81,100

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): Level -2 Rs 19,900-63,200

Stenographer Grade 2: Level – 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Laboratory Assistant: Graduate in Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognized University; or. Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics Computer Engineering from a recognized Institution.

Graduate in Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognized University; or. Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics Computer Engineering from a recognized Institution. Stenographer Grade 2: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 mts @80w.p.m and Transcription 50 mts (Eng), 65 (Hindi) (on Computer).

Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The written examination will consist of questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar, and subject-related questions.

Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?