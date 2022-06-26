Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army ASC Centre(South) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, and others. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 458 posts will be filled. Eligible applicants can download the official notification from the link given below. The last date for receipt of applications will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Cook: 16 posts

Civilian Catering Instructor (CCI) (only for Male Candidates): 33 posts

MTS (Chowkidar) (only for Male Candidates): 128 posts

Tin Smith (only for Male Candidates): 01 post

EBR (only for Male Candidates): 02 posts

Barber (only for Male Candidates): 05 posts

Camp Guard (only for Male Candidates): 19 posts

MTS (Mali/ Gardner) (only for Male Candidates): 1 post

MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator): 04 posts

Station Officer: 01 post

Fireman (only for Male Candidates): 59 posts

Fire Engine Driver (only for Male Candidates): 13 posts

Fire Fitter (only for Male Candidates): 03 posts

Civilian Motor Driver (Only for Male Candidates): 153 posts

Cleaner (only for Male Candidates): 20 posts

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Tin Smith: Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work.

Barber: Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work. Conversant with duties of respective trade with one year experience.

MTS (Chowkidar): Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit.The selection process will comprise of a Skill/Physical/Practical test and a written test, wherever necessary.

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022 Salary

Cook: Rs. 19,900 + DA and other allowances as admissible.

Civilian Catering Instructor (CCI) (only for Male Candidates): Rs. 19,900 + DA and other allowances as admissible.

MTS (Chowkidar) (only for Male Candidates): Rs 18,000 + DA and other allowances as admissible.

Tin Smith (only for Male Candidates): Rs 19,900 + DA and other allowances as admissible.

EBR (only for Male Candidates): Rs 18,000 + DA and other allowances as admissible.

Barber (only for Male Candidates): Rs 18,000 + DA and other allowances as admissible.

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022 Check Age Limit

Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, Mali/ Gardener, Messenger/ Reno operator, CCI, Cooks, Cleaner, FED, Fireman, Fire Fitter, Station Officer & Chowkidar: 18 to 25 years.

Civilian Motor Driver: 18 to 27 years.

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?