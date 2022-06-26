Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army ASC Centre(South) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, and others. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 458 posts will be filled. Eligible applicants can download the official notification from the link given below. The last date for receipt of applications will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- The last date for receipt of applications will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Cook: 16 posts
- Civilian Catering Instructor (CCI) (only for Male Candidates): 33 posts
- MTS (Chowkidar) (only for Male Candidates): 128 posts
- Tin Smith (only for Male Candidates): 01 post
- EBR (only for Male Candidates): 02 posts
- Barber (only for Male Candidates): 05 posts
- Camp Guard (only for Male Candidates): 19 posts
- MTS (Mali/ Gardner) (only for Male Candidates): 1 post
- MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator): 04 posts
- Station Officer: 01 post
- Fireman (only for Male Candidates): 59 posts
- Fire Engine Driver (only for Male Candidates): 13 posts
- Fire Fitter (only for Male Candidates): 03 posts
- Civilian Motor Driver (Only for Male Candidates): 153 posts
- Cleaner (only for Male Candidates): 20 posts
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria
- Tin Smith: Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work.
- Barber: Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work. Conversant with duties of respective trade with one year experience.
- MTS (Chowkidar): Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit.The selection process will comprise of a Skill/Physical/Practical test and a written test, wherever necessary. Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Cook: Rs. 19,900 + DA and other allowances as admissible.
- Civilian Catering Instructor (CCI) (only for Male Candidates): Rs. 19,900 + DA and other allowances as admissible.
- MTS (Chowkidar) (only for Male Candidates): Rs 18,000 + DA and other allowances as admissible.
- Tin Smith (only for Male Candidates): Rs 19,900 + DA and other allowances as admissible.
- EBR (only for Male Candidates): Rs 18,000 + DA and other allowances as admissible.
- Barber (only for Male Candidates): Rs 18,000 + DA and other allowances as admissible.
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022 Check Age Limit
- Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, Mali/ Gardener, Messenger/ Reno operator, CCI, Cooks, Cleaner, FED, Fireman, Fire Fitter, Station Officer & Chowkidar: 18 to 25 years.
- Civilian Motor Driver: 18 to 27 years.
Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date
- Applications complete in all respect along with a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with appropriate postal stamp with all the requisite documents, duly self-attested should be addressed to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Cook, CCI, MTS (Chowkidar), Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, Mali/Gardener and Messenger/ Reno Operator) and to
- The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Station Officer, Fireman, FED, Cleaner, Fire Fitter & CMD).