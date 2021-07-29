Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. As per the job notification, the Indian Army is conducting Army Recruitment Rally across various districts in India for several posts including Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, among others.Also Read - RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021: Notification Released, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details Here

It must be noted that Army Recruitment Rally is being held for candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who want to take part and join the Army Recruitment Rally, they need to do online registration for the purpose.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

Post: Sepoy Pharma

Rally dates: September 16 to 30

Rally venue: New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS) Khasa Cantonment, Amritsar.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 31.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Rally dates: December 14 to 31

Venue: Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

Registration: Candidates must note that online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Rohtak

Posts: Soldier Technical (Male) / (Aviation) (‘X’ Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)

Rally dates: August 20 to September 3

Venue: Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

It must be noted that only candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts can apply.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Himachal Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen

Rally dates: March 2, 2022, to March 14, 2022.

Venue: PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 28.

In this rally, the candidates from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts only can apply.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Andhra Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation and Amn Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary), Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman

Rally dates: August 16 to 31.

Venue: Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Registration: Online registration is a must and will close on August 3.

In this rally, the candidates from six Andhra districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Puducherry’s Yanam districts can apply.