Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has announced vacancies for eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) (Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021) commencing in July 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Army. The Indian Army has also released a notification announcing the same on its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates can read the official notification of Indian army recruitment here before applying. Notably, the last date for application is March 26. Also Read - SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For This Post by March 21 | Vacancy, Posts Details, Official Notification Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies and Posts

Total vacancies- 40

Civil/ Building Construction Technology- 11

Mechanical-3

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics- 4

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science- 9

Information Technology- 3

Electronics & Telecommunication- 2

Telecommunication Engineering 1

Electronics & Communication- 1

Satellite Communication- 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics- 3

Automobile Engineering- 1

Textile Engineering- 1

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age

Interested candidates should be in the age group of 20-27 years as on July 1. Candidates should have born between 2 July, 1994 and Jul 1, 2001, both dates inclusive.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’. Now proceed by clicking on ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

Step 5: A page called Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open on the screen.

Step 6: Click ‘Apply’ against Technical Graduate Course.

Step 7: ‘Application Form’ will be displayed on the screen. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Interested candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for this recruitment.

Those in the final year of Engineering degree course must submit proof of passing Engineering degree examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).