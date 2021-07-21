Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Territorial Army has invited applications for non-departmental officers. The application window was opened today i.e. 20th July 2021. The last day to apply for the same is 19th August 2021. The candidates must note that they will have to qualify for the written exam. Post qualifying and completing the screening process, candidates will be appointed for lieutenant rank. The appointed candidates will get a salary between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500.Also Read - IRCTC Jobs: Sit Home & Earn Extra Money Upto ₹80,000/Month | Here's What You Need to do, Complete Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below: Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, No Exam Required, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Post, Eligibility

Application window was opened on 20th July 2021

Last day to apply for the same is 19th August 2021

Exam will be held in offline mode on 26th September 2021

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can complete the registration process: Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Become an Officer in Indian Army Without Giving Exam| Watch Video to Know How

Visit the official website of the territorial army Enter security page to jump to homepage Click on the link that reads ‘Notification for PIB-2021, for selection as an officer in Territorial Army Click Here’ Register by using email id, mobile number, and other required details Upload scanned copies of required documents and pay Rs. 200 Click on submit and take screenshot of the confirmation page

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Eligibility Conditions

Nationality: Only Indian citizens can apply for the same

Age should be between 18 to 42 years as on last day of filing of application

Educational Qualifications: Graduate from any recognized university

Physical Standards: A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Exam and Fee Details