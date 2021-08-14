Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for youths looking for jobs with the India Army. For the same, the Indian Army has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of officers under the Territorial Army. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the army recruitment can visit the official website of the Indian Army at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.Also Read - NEET 2021 BIG Update: Last Date to Submit Application Fee EXTENDED. Check Details

The last date to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 is August 19, 2021. Candidates can find the direct link to apply for Indian Army recruitment here. Also, they can go through the official notification of Indian Army Recruitment 2021 through this link before applying for the post.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Start Date to Apply Online: July 20, 2021

Last Date for Apply Online: August 19, 2021

Exam Date: September 26, 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Territorial Army Officer

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

A candidate should have done graduation from any recognized university.

Age Limit for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 42 years.

Application Fee for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200/- towards the application fee.

Salary for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Lieutenant – Level 10- 56,100 – 1,77,500 15500/-

Captain – Level 10A – 6,13,00 – 1,93,900 15500/-

Major – Level 11 – 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 15500/-

Lieutenant Colonel – Level – 12A- 1,21,200 – 2,12400 15500/-

Col – Level 13 – 1,30,600 – 2,15,900 15500/-

Brigadier – Level 13A – 1,39,600 – 2,17,600 15500/-

Selection Process for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Shortlisted candidates will be called for screening (interview followed by written test) by the Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) of the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. The final selection will be based on the tests conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.