Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Here’s a golden opportunity for youths looking to join the Indian Army. The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of officers under the NCC Special Entry Scheme for both male and female candidates. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army recruitment by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for registration is July 15, 2021.Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced in Navodaya Vidyalaya, No Exam Required For Selection | Check Post, Salary, Eligibility Details

Candidates can find the direct link to apply for Indian Army recruitment 2021 here. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Indian Army recruitment 2021 before applying for these posts. A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Start date for online application- June 16

Last date to apply online- July 15

Vacancy Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

NCC Male – 50 Posts

NCC Female – 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks. They should also have working experience of at least two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wing of NCC.

Selection Process for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

The selection process consists of shortlisting of candidates followed by an SSB interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be eligible to undergo SSB rounds at the selection centre. Candidates will be put through a two stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will move to Stage II. Candidates who fail in Stage I will be sent back.