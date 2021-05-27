Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has invited applications from eligible unmarried male, female engineering graduates and also widows of defence personnel to apply for the post of Short Service Commission Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for application is June 23, 2021. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally: 8th, 10th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Notification, Other Details Here

Eligibility

(a) Nationality. A candidate must either be :- (i) a citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of

Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka

and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia,

Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India,

provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in

whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India. Certificate

of eligibility will however not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha

subjects of Nepal. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, will

attach such certificate alongwith the application.

Vacancy details

The Indian Army has announced 189 posts for the post of Short Service Commission Officers.

Gender Number of vacancies Men 175 Posts Women 14 Posts

Age Limit

(i) For SSC(Tech)- 57 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 28 Women. 20 to 27 years as on 01 Oct 2021 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 94 and 01 Oct 2001, both days inclusive).

(ii) For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech) – A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Oct 2021.

Note: The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted. No other document relating to age will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Salary

Lieutenant– Level 10– 56,100 – 1,77,500

Captain Level– 10B– 61,300-1,93,900

Major–Level 11– 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel– Level 12A– 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier– Level 13A– 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General– Level 14–1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale— Level 15– 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale– Level 16– 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG)— Level 17— 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)