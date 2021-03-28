Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally: Do you dream of joining the Indian Army? Then this article is for you. The Indian Army is holding recruitment rally for various posts including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk, and Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical in multiple departments. Those interested in the Indian Army recruitment are advised to apply on the official website at http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx. For the convenience of students, we have mentioned details for various recruitments below. Candidates can advised to go through recruitment notification before registering themselves for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For These Vacancies by March 26, No Exam Required | Check Qualification, Steps to Apply Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Muzaffarnagar

Army Recruitment 2021 Rally is slated to be held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Stadium from 12 May 2021 to 31 May 2021 for eligible candidates from Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Registrations are open till April 26. Admits cards will be sent on registered e-mail on April 27, 2021.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Bangalore

Eligible candidates- Eligible Male candidates belonging to districts of Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Bellary , Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikaballapura, Hassan, and Chitradurga

Posts- Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Tradesmen 10TH Pass, Soldier Tradesmen 8TH Pass, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistance Veterinary

Rally- From May 7, 2021 to May 12, 2021 at Visvesvaraya Stadium, Kolar, Karnataka.

Online registration is mandatory and will be opened from 13 March 2021 to 26 April 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent to candidates registered e-mail 10 days prior to the Rally date. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Alwar

Eligible candidates- Army Recruitment rally will be held for eligible candidates of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts.

Posts- Sol GD, Sol Tech and Sol Tdn (8th & 10th) wef 20 Apr to 15 May 2021 at Alwar (Rajasthan).

Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 20 Feb 2021 to 06 Apr 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registerd e-mail.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 rally Rohtak

Eligible candidates- For male candidates of districts Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat from 03 May 2021 to 20 May 2021 at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak (Haryana).

Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 04 Mar 2021 to 17 Apr 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 18 Apr 2021 onwards. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 rally Shillong

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Meghalaya from 07 Apr 2021 to 16 Apr 2021 at Happy Valley

Shillong.

Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 27 Feb 2021 to 28 Mar 2021.

Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 29 Mar to 01 Apr 2021. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.