Indian Army Recruitment 2021:The Indian Army has extended the last date of registration for the Indian Army rally recruitment 2021 at Nagercoil, Kanyakumari. Candidates who are interested and have not yet applied can apply now at the official website of Indian Army recruitment — joinindianarmy.nic.in. The deadline to register for the job posting is September 6.Also Read - WB Police Constable Exam Date 2021 Out Now on wbpolice.gov.in | Check Important Details Here

“Army recruitment rally at Arignar Anna sports stadium Nagercoil. kanniyakumari : it is intimated that the last date for submission of application for the said rally has been extended upto 06 September 2021. candidates from Tirunelveli & Tenkashi district facing problems in filling online application may contact on email of ARO, Tiruchirappalli for updation of district profile email id recruiting0443.tn@nic.in,” the latest notification by the Indian Army read. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 69 Vacancies in Specialist Cadre Officer Posts. Details Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Nagercoil Rally Eligibility

Candidates from 16 districts of Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply for the rally.

Candidates must be 8th,10th,12th pass from a recognised university or educational board.

The selection process includes a Physical Fitness Test/ Physical Measurement Test Medical & Entrance Exam.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Nagercoil Rally Salary

According to reports, the basic pay scale salary will be up to Rs 20,000. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 54000 Per Month Plus HRA, Apply Now For Research Associate And Junior Research Fellowship Posts | Details Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for the application form

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Submit the application form

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference.