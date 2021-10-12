Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Young graduates who are looking forward to joining in Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Indian Army is inviting offline applications from qualified male veterinary graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps. The candidates who are interested and eligible for these posts must know that the last date for submitting Indian Army Offline Application is 3 November 2021.Also Read - UPSC NDA Recruitment 2021: Female Fitness Standards, Other Eligibility Criteria To be Announced Soon

As per the job notification, over 50 vacancies are on the offer for male candidates and 4 vacancies for female candidates. The notification further stated that the selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit.

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree in any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks on or before April 1, 2022.

However, the candidates who are in the final year of their graduation and whose results will be declared after April 1, 2022, are not eligible to apply.

The age of the candidates should be within 19 to 25 years.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s How To Apply

Go to the official portal of the Indian Army Open the homepage and tap on the link that reads, ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ under ‘Officer Selection’ A new webpage will be redirected where the applicants will be required to register themselves Once the registration is done, proceed to the application link shown against the Short Service Commission course and complete the application form Preview the details and submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future use.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured by them in graduation and then they will be called for interview. During the interview round, they will have to carry the original as well as a copy of all the necessary documents like age proof, valid id proof, educational documents, and other certificates. Those qualifying for the interview round will have to undergo a medical examination.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Pay package

The candidates must note that after the completion of pre-commission training, the candidates will be further appointed for Short Service Commission for an initial period of 10 years which can be extended for 4 years. Notably, the selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100 during the entire duration of training at OTA.