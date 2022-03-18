Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Young graduates who are looking forward to joining in Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Indian Army has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Cook, Tailor, Barber, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions mentioned above through the official website of the Indian Army: indianarmy.nic.in. A total of 14 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 27 Posts Begins at mmrcl.com; Here's How to Apply
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here
- Recruitment Board: Indian Army
- Official website: indianarmy.nic.in.
- Mode of application: Offline
- The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.
- Number of Vacancy: 14
Vacancy Details
Total: 14 posts.
- Cook: 9 posts
- Tailor: 01 post
- Barber: 01 post
- Range Chowkidar: 1
- Safaiwala: 02 posts
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
In order to apply for the positions, candidates must have these qualifications.
Cook
- Matriculation or equivalent;
- and Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.
Tailor
- Matriculation Pass or equivalent
- ITI pass certificate as a Tailor from a Govt recognized institute.
Barber
- Matriculation Pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job
- One year experience in the trade.
Range Chowkidar
- Matriculation Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
- Desirable: Conversant with duties of the respective trades with one year experience in the trade
Safaiwala
- Matriculation Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
- Desirable. Conversant with duties of the respective trades with one year experience in the trade.
How to Apply Offline?
Eligible Candidates should forward their filled-up application form to The Commandant, GRENADIERS Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (MP) PIN – 482001 before the last date. Candidates are requested to superscribe the words “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………” on the top of the envelope while sending the application form.