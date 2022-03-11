Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and female engineering graduates and also from widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Apply Before This Date

As per the fresh notification, the Indian Army SSC course 2022 will begin in October at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For These Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in

However, the candidates whose final year/ final semester exam will be scheduled after October 1, 2022 are not eligible to apply for this course. Moreover, the candidates, who have yet to pass their degree examination will be eligible only if they are studying in the final year of degree examination. Also Read - Blocked For Over A Week, Instagram Account Of Indian Army's Chinar Corps Restored

The notification stated that the selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 191

Name of the post:

SSC Tech Men 59th course – 175 Posts

SSC Tech Women 30th Course – 14 Posts

Widows of Defence Personnel – 2 Posts

Age Limit

(i) For SSC (Tech)- 59 Men and SSCW (Tech)- 30 Women. 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between October 2, 1995 and October 1, 2002, both days inclusive).

(ii) For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)-A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the engineering degree course are eligible to apply.

Moreover, the candidates studying in the final year of the engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with a marksheet of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2022.

Here’s how to apply