Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Young graduates who are looking forward to joining in Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. According to the official notification, applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female LAW GRADUATES for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for JudgeAdvocate General Branch.

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same through the official website of the Indian Army —joinindianarmy.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: January 19, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: February 17, 2022

Mode of application: Online

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Men: 06

Women: 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocates with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years as of 01 Jul 2022 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1995 and not later than 01 Jul 2001; both dates inclusive). An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?