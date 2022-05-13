Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has invited applications from female candidates who have registered and are appearing for NEET (UG) 2022 for admission to four years BSc (Nursing) Course commencing in the year 2022 at the Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Eligible candidates(female) can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before May 31, 2022. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 220 vacant seats will be filled.Also Read - MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022 Declared; Check Official Website, Steps to Download

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins from: May 11

The last date to apply: May 31

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022: Check Details

Name of the Institution and the number of seats available

CON, AFMC Pune: 40 seats

CON, CH (EC) Kolkata: 30 seats

CON, INHS Asvini: 40 seats

CON, AH (R&R) New Delhi: 30 seats

CON, CH (CC) Lucknow: 40 seats

CON, CH (AF) Bangalore: 40 seats

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidate must have passed in the FIRST ATTEMPT, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory/ Recognized Board/ University/Examining Body. Candidates who will be appearing for final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for ToGlGE, PAT, Interview, and Medical examination at a designated venue.

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Age Limit

A candidate must be Born between 01 Oct 1997 and 30 Sep 2005 (both days inclusive)

Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam 2022 Application Fee

All candidates (except SC/ST) will have to pay a sum of Rs 2001- only as an application processing fee through the ONLINE payment gateway. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can register through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in which will be accessible from 11 May 2022 to 31 May 2022.