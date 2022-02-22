Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Young graduates who are looking forward to joining in Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Integrated HQ of MOD(Army) Camp has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Safaiwala posts.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Posts on cr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army recruitment by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7 posts will be filled in the organization.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The online application process begins: February 19, 2022

The Last date to apply online application: March 11, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Safaiwala posts: 07

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed Matriculation or Class 10th or should hold an equivalent certificate. Conversant with duties of Housekeeping with six-month Experience Certificate from Civil/Govt. Office. Candidates should be able to perform multiple tasks as MTS other than trade specific.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts of MTS(Safaiwala), the candidate must be between 18-25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and practical exam. The written exam and practical will be held at the Integrated HQMoD(Army), Camp Rao Tula Ram Marg, New Delhi-110010. For more details on the selection process, age limit, and education qualification, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply?

As per the official notice, applications completed in all respects as per the proforma given and accompanied by required documents (self-attested photocopy only.) as stated above should reach to The Commandant, Integrated HQ MoD(Army) Camp, Rao Tula Ram Marg, New Delhi- 110010 on or before 21 days of the date of publication of this advertisement duly quoting on the top of the envelope, ‘Application for the post of MTS (Safaiwala) by post only and not by courier or any other means.