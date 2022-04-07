New Delhi: The central government is in the final stages of finalising the Agnipath recruitment entry scheme under which the youth would be enlisted as soldiers for a period of three years. This major reform is expected to significantly reduce the age profile of the armed forces. The troops during the three years of their service would be known as Agniveers (fire warriors), senior government sources were quoted as telling ANI. The defence forces would after this have the option of retaining some of them in service, sources added.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Date For 107 Posts Extended| Check Revised Schedule Here

"Discussions are in the final stages on the Agnipath or the Tour of Duty entry scheme. The three forces have been giving presentations on the project-driven from the top," sources told the news agency. The forces have given presentations to the government's top functionaries, who have fully backed this project, they further said.

The issue began two years ago when the forces started discussions on the Tour of Duty scheme where the soldiers would be inducted on a short-term contract, trained and deployed in different fields. Sources said the forces will also have the option of recruiting specialists for specific tasks and they would perform the desired role.

Agnipath Recruitment Entry Scheme For Defence Forces: 5 Points to Know

The recruitment for soldiers in the armed forces had been affected adversely during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting into over 1.25 lakh vacancies exist in the three services. Sources said that a few more meetings of the forces with departments concerned would be required on the issue to finalise all the project’s contours. The soldiers relieved from the service would, according to the initial plans, be provided assistance in getting placed in civilian jobs. A number of corporates have shown interest in availing services of such ‘Agniveers’. This comes as the corporates would benefit from hiring such trained military-trained disciplined manpower.

