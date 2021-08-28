Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Candidates willing to join the Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Indian Army has invited applications from male engineering graduates for its 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) which begins in January 2022. As per the job notification, the training will be conducted at Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army. The candidates who are eligible and interested must visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in for details and can apply online before September 15, 2021.Also Read - In a First, Indian Army Promotes 5 Women Officers to Colonel Rank. Deets Inside

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Minimum age: 20 Years

Maximum age: 27 Years.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have passed Engineering Degree or be in the final year of Engineering Degree course.

They should be in the final year of Degree Course and must complete all their examinations related to the degree, prior to July 1, 2021.

The candidates also need to produce the Engineering Degree within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The duration of training is 49 weeks.

As per the job notification, a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month will be given to the trainees.

On completion of training, the cadets will be appointed as Lieutenant on Level 10 pay scale which ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Other allowances will also be applicable.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click on ‘Registration’

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

Fill in the required information and submit the application.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

As per the job notification, the selection will be based on PET, SSB interview and medical exam.