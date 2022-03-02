Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Security Guards. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — indianbank.in. A total of 202 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before March 9, 2022.Also Read - TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For Sub-Inspector Posts on tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The Online Application form begins from: February 23, 2022.

The online application will end on: March 09, 2022.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Security Guard: 202 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force. The minimum educational qualification of the candidate should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as “Graduates”, they are eligible to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification given below.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of 45 years is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Objective type Test – Online: The Objective type test comprise of 60 questions for a duration of 90 minutes.

Test of the local language: Test in local language will consist of 10 questions.

Physical fitness Test.

How to Apply Online?