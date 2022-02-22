Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Security Guards. Those interested can apply for the same on the official website of the Bank, indianbank.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 202 vacancies will be filled in the organization.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 48 Executive Trainee Posts at gailonline.com

According to the reports, the online application form for the above-mentioned posts will commence from Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Candidates can submit their online applications before March 9, 2022. Read below for eligibility, vacancy, and other details.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Security Guard: 202 Posts

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will begin: February 23, 2022.

The online application will end on: March 09, 2022.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force. The minimum educational qualification of the candidate should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as “Graduates”, they are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of 45 years is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Objective type Test – Online.

Test of the local language.

Physical fitness Test.

How to Apply Online?