Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: The Indian Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —www.indianbank.in from May 24, 2022. Applicants can apply online till June 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 212 vacant posts will be filled in the bank. "The number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies are provisional and may vary according to actual requirement of the Bank," reads the official notification.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: May 24 to June 16

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): May 24 to June 16

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Specialist Officers: 312 vacancies.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Salary

Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations to the Scheduled Castes, the Schedule Tribes and the Other Backward Classes and whose family has gross annual income below Rs.8.00 lakh (Rupees eight lakh only) are to be identified as EWSs for benefit of reservation.

Scale IV – 76010 2220/4 84890 2500/2 89890

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria

Senior Manager(Credit): CA/ ICWA

Manager(Credit): CA/ICWA

Senior Manager(Accounts): CA

Manager(Accounts): CA

Assistant Manager(Accounts): CA

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below:

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection.

Shortlisting of applications followed by interview or

Written / Online Test followed by Interview

How to Apply Online For Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank —www.indianbank.in from May 24, 2022.