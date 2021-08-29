Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chargeman, General Central Service, Group B Non Gazetted in Pay Level 6 in the pay matrix Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications via offline mode within 30 days (13 September) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. The vacancies are for Chennai, Tuticorin, Diglipur, Campbell Bay, Jakhau, Kolkata and Haldia centres.Also Read - SAI Sports Recruitment 2021: Find Jobs For Various Posts and Disciplines, Eligibility Criteria | Find Vacancy, Salary Details

Read on to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other essential details for registration of application to Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021.

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: 30 days (13 September) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Chargeman – 9 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a diploma in Mechanical or Electrical or Marine or Electronics or Production Engineering from a recognized University.

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Experience

Two years of experience in the field of hull repair or general engineering and/or in electrical or electronics trades.

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Not exceeding 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. The syllabus for the written exam consists of General Knowledge, Arithmetic, General English, Mental Ability and experience related to the said posts.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Director-General (For CSO (Rectt), Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP – 201309 within 30 days (13 September) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Check official notification here.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website — indiancoastguard.gov.in.