Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Commandant posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Coast Guard recruitment on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process will open on December 6 and close on December 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 50 posts in General Duty, CPL and Technical courses. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 17 December 2021

Examination Date: To be notified

Admit Card issuance: 28 December 2021 onwards

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

GD: 30 Posts

CPL (SSA): 10 Posts

Technical: 10 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting of candidates on the basis of higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Preliminary Selection at given date and time which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The candidates who qualify Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test). All documents/ certificates verified during PSB are also required to be produced in originals during FSB.

For more details on Indian Coast Guard application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Download official notification here