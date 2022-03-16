Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to fill vacancies for various Civilian posts including that of Engine Driver and others. Candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, indiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date of receipt of the application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.Also Read - Karnataka HC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 54 Posts; Apply Online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Last Date of Offline Application – within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 16 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Engine Driver: 7 posts

Sarang Lascar: 7 posts

Lascar 1st Class: 2 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details from the detailed notification given below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?

Application forms can be downloaded from the official website. Eligible and interested Candidates are required to send their application along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to The Commander, Coast Guard Region (A&N), Port Blair, Post Box No. 716, Haddo (P0), Port Blair – 744 102, A&N Islands within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.