Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details from the detailed notification given below. Also Read - Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Sub-Inspector Posts; Apply Online at ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Application forms can be downloaded from the official website. Eligible and interested Candidates are required to send their application along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to ”The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Fort St George (PO), Chennai- 600009”. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in | Check Eligibility Here