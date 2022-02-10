Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications to fill vacancies for various Civilian posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 vacant posts will be filled in this organization. Those interested and eligible can send their filled-up application form to the office of The Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Near Napier Bridge, Fort St George (PO), Chennai- 600009. The last date of receipt of the application is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, indiancoastguard.gov.in. Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 1925 Posts; Apply Soon at navodaya.gov.in
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- The last date of receipt of the application: 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Engine Driver: 8 Posts
- Sarang Lascar: 3 Posts
- Store Keeper Grade-II: 4 Posts
- Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 24 Posts
- Fireman: 6 Posts
- ICE Fitter: 6 Posts
- Spray Painter: 1 Post
- MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Tech: 6 Posts
- MTS: 19 Posts
- Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post
- Electrical Fitter: 1 Post
- Labourer: 1 Post