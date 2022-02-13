Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Foreman of Stores, General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted in the pay matrix Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification through the official site of Coast Guard Recruitment on indiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process has commenced from February 12, 2022. The last date to send the application form is March 14, 2022.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 29 Posts to Begin on Feb 17; Check Eligibility and Vacancy Details

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 12, 2022.

The online application will end on: March 14, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Posts name: Foreman of Stores, General Central Service, Group 'B', Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Posts.

Total Posts: 11

UR: 3

EWS: 1

OBC: 3

SC: 3

ST: 1

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale between Rs 35400-112400

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Master Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from recognzied university or institute and 1-Year experience OR

Graduation in Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from recognized university or institute/Diploma in Material Management or Warehousing Management or Purchasing or Logistics Public Procurement from recognzied university or institute and 2 years or experience.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Scrutiny of Application.

Document Verification.

Written Exam.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can send the duly filled application form to the address “The Director General {for PD Rectt}, Coast Guard Headquarter, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase-II, Industrial Area, Sector-62, Noida, UP-201309“ on or before March 14, 2022.