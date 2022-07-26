Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried male and unmarried female candidates for enrolment as Agniveer (MR) for the 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 vacant posts will be filled. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to fill out the application form is July 30, 2022. Training for the course will commence in Dec 22, at INS Chilka, Odisha.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

"The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Navy is not obliged to retain the Agniveers beyond the engagement period of four years," reads the official notification.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins: July 25, 2022

The registration process will end: July 30, 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Vacancy Details

Agniveer (MR): The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 females only).

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: As per the official notification, a candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates would be based on the aggregate percentage obtained in the qualifying examination (10th). Shortlisting for Agniveer (MR) – male & female will be carried out state-wise in a ratio of four times the vacancies. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Pay Scale

Pay Scale: Agniveers will be paid a package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR: How to Apply Online?