Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has extended the last date to apply for the Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) posts till July 24, 2022. Interested unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in before the deadline ends. A total of 2800 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. Out of the total vacancies, 560 posts are for female candidates. Earlier, the last date to register for the posts was Friday, July 22, 2022. It is to be noted that the Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR Application Starting Date: July 15, 2022

Last date to apply online: July 24, 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Vacancy Details

Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): 2800 posts

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidates should be born between 01 Nov 1999 – 30 Apr 2005 (Both dates inclusive). Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and other details through the notification given below.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Pay Scale

Agniveers will be paid a package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid. Training for the course will commence in Nov 22, at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Selection Procedure

Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Mathematics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state-wise in a ratio of four times the number of vacancies. The shortlisted candidates would be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar Card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT.

How to Apply Online For Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment?

Eligible candidates can apply for the 2800 posts before July 24, 2022, through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. For more details, Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy website.