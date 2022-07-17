Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried male and unmarried female candidates for enrolment as Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2800 posts in the organisation. Out of the total vacancies, 560 posts are for female candidates. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 22, 2022.Also Read - ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Download Marksheet

It is to be noted that the Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Important Dates Here

Indian Navy SSR Application Starting Date: July 15, 2022

Last date to apply online: July 22, 2022

Vacancy Details

Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): 2800 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit and Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Salary 2022

Pay Scale: Rs. 30,000. Candidates should be born between 01 Nov 1999 – 30 Apr 2005 (Both dates inclusive). Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed Notification shared below.

Selection Procedure

Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Mathematics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state-wise in a ratio of four times the number of vacancies.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 22, 2022, through the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates can visit the Indian Navy website for more information.