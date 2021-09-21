Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications for grant of short service commission for course commencing June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The application forms are available on the official website of the Indian Navy — joinindiannavy.gov.in. Online application for various Short Service Commission Entries (June 2022 Course) is open from 21 September, 21 to 05 October, 2021, the notification on the site reads.Also Read - BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 269 posts At rectt.bsf.gov.in | Deets Inside

Candidates who have a Bachelors' degree or are in the final year of graduation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply. "The candidates will however be required to fulfill the educational qualifications stipulated above before joining INA. The candidates failing to meet stipulated educational criteria will not be permitted to join INA, Ezhimala. All SSB recommended candidates would be required to inform their final result of respective degree by April 30, 2022 to Indian Navy on the email ID officer@navy.gov.in," the Indian Navy has said.

A total of 181 seats will be filled in executive, education and technical branch, according to the notification available in the weekly edition of the employment newspaper. Selected candidates will be granted short service commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 4 years in two terms subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.