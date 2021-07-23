Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The The Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates for Sailor – Matric Recruit – posts and the registration process to apply for Sailor for MR posts is July 23, 2021. Candidates who want to Join Indian Navy 2021 has Sailor can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 350 vacancies.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Join SSC, Bumper Vacancy Announced For Various Posts | Check Notification, Eligibility, Salary Details

Approximately 1,750 candidates are expected to be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021. The cut off marks for appearing in written examination may vary from state to state. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Aspirants should be born between April 1, 2001 to September 30, 2004.

Selection Process for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken based on the percentage of qualifying examination (Class 10th marks). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Simple steps to apply