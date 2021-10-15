Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has notified vacancies for unmarried male candidates for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) as Sailors. Selected candidates will be recruited for April 2022 Batch. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before 02 November, 2021.Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Fake Job Racket Offering Employment in Indian Railways, 4 Arrested

It is to be noted that online application for Indian Navy MR Recruitment will start from 29 October, 2021. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit and other details below. Also Read - RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 RELEASED at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Find Direct Link, How to Download Here

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of Online Application – 29 October, 2021

Last Date of Online Application – 02 November, 2021

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 300 posts. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply For Over 860 Posts at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. | Check Details Here

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Salary

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 10th passed from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt of India.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be born between 01 April 2002 to 30 September 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written test

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions divided into two sections, i.e., Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge.

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

The standard of the question paper will be that of 10th level and the syllabus for the examination is available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: How to Apply?