Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Short Service Commission Officers. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 155 vacant posts will be filled in General Service, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre, Air Traffic Controller, Observer, Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch (GS).Also Read - IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key Released on jam.iitr.ac.in; Here's How to Download

The online application process will begin from February 25, 2022. Eligible candidates must submit the online application on or before March 12, 2022. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below. Also Read - Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 25 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application: 12 March 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 155

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre: 40

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): 6

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 6

Observer: 8

Pilot: 15

Logistics: 18

Education: 17

Engineering Branch (GS):45

Eligibility Criteria

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre: B.Tech with 60% Marks

B.Tech with 60% Marks Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII

BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication /Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical/Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII Air Traffic Controller (ATC): BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification from the link given below.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. The selection will also be done on the basis of: Scrutiny of Applications, SSB Interview, Medical Examination, and Final Merit List.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 12, 2022, through the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in