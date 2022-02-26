Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Western Naval Command, Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various Group C Posts. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment news dated February 26, 2022. Those interested can download the application form through the official website, indiannavy.nic.in.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 55,000 Per Month, Apply For Management Trainees Posts at eximbankindia.in

Only eligible defense employees can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. For more details on Indian Navy Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Important Dates

Closing Date of Application Forms: April 26, 2022

Vacancy Details For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Fireman: 120 Posts

Pharmacist: 1

Pest Control Worker: 6

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 127 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Fireman: 10th passed

Pharmacist: 10th passed

Pest Control Worker: 10th passed

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Selection Process For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of

Physical Fitness Test

Provisional Appointment Letter

Document Verification

How to Apply?