Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Western Naval Command, Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various Group C Posts. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment news dated February 26, 2022. Those interested can download the application form through the official website, indiannavy.nic.in.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 55,000 Per Month, Apply For Management Trainees Posts at eximbankindia.in
Only eligible defense employees can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. For more details on Indian Navy Recruitment 2022, please scroll down. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Registration For 155 SSC Officer Posts Begins at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Important Dates
- Closing Date of Application Forms: April 26, 2022
Vacancy Details For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022
- Fireman: 120 Posts
- Pharmacist: 1
- Pest Control Worker: 6
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 127 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - GRSE Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Expert Posts on grse.in; Apply Before This Date
Eligibility Criteria For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022
- Fireman: 10th passed
- Pharmacist: 10th passed
- Pest Control Worker: 10th passed
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.
Selection Process For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Physical Fitness Test
- Provisional Appointment Letter
- Document Verification
How to Apply?
As per the official notification, the application should be in plain paper either neatly handwritten or typed as per the prescribed format affixed with the latest passport size color photograph duly attested. The envelope must be clearly superscribed on the top as Application For the Post …. by transfer to the following address “The Flag Officer Commanding in chief, Headquarters Western naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai- 400001”