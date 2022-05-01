Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity for those who want to apply for the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Pharmacists, Firemen, and others. Interested candidates can download the official notice from the Indian Navy’s website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Applicants need to submit their application form through offline mode on or before June 26, 2022. A total of 127 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on Indian Navy Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 7 Posts to Begin From May 6| Check Schedule Here

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication from the date of advertisement.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Pharmacist: 1 Post

Fireman: 120 Posts

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary): 6 Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist: Matriculation or equivalent from a Recognized Board/ Institution. Registered under the Clause(C) of Section 31 or Section 32 of the Pharmacy Act 1948. Fireman: Matriculation or equivalent from a Recognized Board/ Institution. Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary): Matriculation or equivalent from a Recognized Board/ Institution.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

T0 apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must not be above 56 years of age.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of

Physical Fitness Test

Provisional Appointment Letter

Document Verification

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Offline?

As per the official notification, the application should be in plain paper either neatly handwritten or typed as per the prescribed format affixed with the latest passport size color photograph duly attested. Then eligible candidates can submit applications to the Flag Officer Commanding in Cheif, (for SO CP), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai – 400001. The application should be reached within 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication to the date of advertisement.

Note, The envelope must be clearly superscribed on the top as Application For the Post …. by transfer to the following address. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.